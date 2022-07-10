July 8th - Gladiator Hill & Demon AI 2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9094165 · Last edited 10 July 2022 – 12:59:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New single player campaign is here for farming easy Player Rank! Go head to head against 3 demon A.I. in Gladiator Hill with FPS, TPS, HNS and MMO demons. So sorry for the late update, but make no mistake, this patch is actually huge improvement. Our Demon AI version 2.0 will now able to use all skills and equipments in the game. (That's over 500+ skills in total! which is why this patch took so long to make.) They will also be appearing in some Open Arenas, and player will be able to recieve Event Item from killing them.

Patch Note v7.80