Actually... this is an experimental bonus game, but let's see what will happens.

In the picture above there are 2 hidden animals. If you guess 1 of them, fate may give you a reward.

The hidden animals are not: Cat, Lizard, Bear, Ram, Rabbit, Wolf, Capybara.

The hidden animal names are of one word. Not 2 or more. For example: "Cat" or "Lizard".

Write your guesses in the comment of this post. You can write up to 2 animals. For example: "Cat and Lizard", but not more than two, because then you won't participate.

You can write only one comment with guesses. If you write 2 or more comments about animals from the same Steam account you won't participate. Of course you can write comments with other things and questions that interest you, that are not related with animal names.

If you write (or edit) your comment about an animal that has already been revealed, you won't participate. Write your guesses before the date of the next game updates.

The users who have guessed will be announced later in the next updates of the game. Each new update will reveal 1 of the hidden animals. If you've guessed the other one that's still hidden, your name will be announced in the next update (which reveals that animal).

You can write your guesses here in this post until the bonus game ends, which will be announced here.

If there is anything else, it will be written again in this post.

And lastly, do us a favor, if you want vote for this "Free To Play" game, so more players will find it on Steam.

Thanks for your interest about this game!