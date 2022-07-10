 Skip to content

A toad well travelled update for 10 July 2022

Patch 1.0_10/07/2022

Patch 1.0_10/07/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Slightly increased the speed of the combine harvester conveyor in "egg" or easy mode and offset the difficulty by removing an extra spike. This now makes it slightly easier for younger players to successfully reach the platform.

