UpGun is FIRE (new skills)

FIRE!

Fire UpGun with the arrival of a new element!

Coming with the update, are not 3, but 4 new skills related to this theme! I hope they will allow you to try new combos!

4 NEW SKILLS:

Fire bullets

Your bullets ignite your enemies on contact.

Watercooled Armor

Cool your armor and get a huge reduction in fire damage.

Incendiary Grenade

Take advantage of your grenades and ignite an area to burn your opponents!

Flire Dash

Dash and leave a trail of fire behind you!

New free Skill!

Sacrifice half of your life bar to ensure a minimum life base after each elimination!

Customize your knife!



Knife skins are coming in this update!

This is a customization element that has been extremely requested since the creation of the game and it is finally possible to change the look of your knife!

New cosmetics!



New cosmetics are now free to drop in UpGun and resell/trade on steam! Some of these cosmetics will be temporarily (2 weeks) available in the steam shop.



These skins are not droppable but are available for life in the UpGun store if you want to support the game and its development!

The screen actually allows you to see through the character (but not through the walls) and the armor vibrates while changing color depending on the angle.

You can try these skins in the customization tab!

Other:

We also took advantage of the update to optimize the game's rendering and fix some bugs.

Fire extinguishers put out the fire:



Bug fixes:

-Decoys no longer leave hats on the ground.

-Fixed some achievements.

-Overhealth was not working correctly under some conditions.

-Local boost level 2 no longer causes crashes.

-Local boost level 1 doesn't make you invincible anymore (phew)

-Skills are no longer restored in the lobby after a game

-The use of the local boost could softlock the player

May the fire be with you!