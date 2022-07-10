Pupdate: Ephemeral Tale v1.49.3

For quite some time, players have been reporting issues with frequent misses. While I believed that I had sorted them out, recent work on the engine's back-end revealed some flaws in the logic that I think may have caused these edge cases where the game did not properly apply miss protection. As such, that has been addressed. Additionally, NWJS has been updated internally, which should lead to a minor performance increase on low-end systems. Should you see any complaints thrown at your face about it, please inform me via the forums or Discord and I can provide guidance on resolving this.

Fixed Miss Protection

Lowered Floryn's per-turn HP regen to 15% (was 20%)

Updated NWJS internally

Maybe some other stuff, I didn't take super good notes on this one