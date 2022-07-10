Territory - Patch 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9093709 · Last edited 10 July 2022 – 08:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Fixed

• Fixed drop bags spawning under terrain

• Fixed Metal water bottle craft taking your stuff and not giving you a metal water bottle

• Missing day and night ambient random sounds

• Reduced bleed times for harvesting animal bodies

Changed

• Increased sound attenuation for all things with fire (because they sound cool, ok)

• Dances with Wolves (aka increased wolves)

• Reconfigured roamer AI spawns and destroy timers to optimise performance

Added

• Added 1st pass damage notification (blood splatter effect with additional flesh damage audio)

Known issues

• Weapons and mags from loot chests not displaying correct ammo count

Fix: Save game, exit to main menu then load game. Ammo counts should now be correct