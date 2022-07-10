 Skip to content

Territory update for 10 July 2022

Territory - Patch 1.3

Fixed

• Fixed drop bags spawning under terrain
• Fixed Metal water bottle craft taking your stuff and not giving you a metal water bottle
• Missing day and night ambient random sounds
• Reduced bleed times for harvesting animal bodies

Changed

• Increased sound attenuation for all things with fire (because they sound cool, ok)
• Dances with Wolves (aka increased wolves)
• Reconfigured roamer AI spawns and destroy timers to optimise performance

Added

• Added 1st pass damage notification (blood splatter effect with additional flesh damage audio)

Known issues

• Weapons and mags from loot chests not displaying correct ammo count
Fix: Save game, exit to main menu then load game. Ammo counts should now be correct

