Territory - Patch 1.3

Fixed
• Fixed drop bags spawning under terrain
• Fixed Metal water bottle craft taking your stuff and not giving you a metal water bottle
• Missing day and night ambient random sounds
• Reduced bleed times for harvesting animal bodies
Changed
• Increased sound attenuation for all things with fire (because they sound cool, ok)
• Dances with Wolves (aka increased wolves)
• Reconfigured roamer AI spawns and destroy timers to optimise performance
Added
• Added 1st pass damage notification (blood splatter effect with additional flesh damage audio)
Known issues
• Weapons and mags from loot chests not displaying correct ammo count
Fix: Save game, exit to main menu then load game. Ammo counts should now be correct
Changed files in this update