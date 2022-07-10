v1.2.0 released!

Yep, been a while hasn't it? Sorry about that, but the game has a few more things!

MORE CARS

Bringing the total to 15, you now have more cars to scribble some lettuces on, or whatever you kids like to do with cars these days. What's that, one of them is hidden up there? Well, if you know you know, don't you know?

MORE ENVIRONMENTS

Because it doesn't hurt to make runs more visually diverse, you got more scenery to look at, bring the total of those to 24.

MINOR ADJUSTMENTS

Fixed a bug that'd have you lose speed when in midair while offroad.

The custom decal folder path now requires a button to be held for it to be visible.

And that'll be it! Hope you dig the additions and seeya next time!