Important Bug Fix

Hello and good evening

I just read that there was a bug where the upgraded golden sword "Del Duious" could be overwritten because the regular sword's chest was not spawning as previously opened during the next time you play the game. This has been fixed and tested, and should be working now.

Apologies this got in, the new sword was part of February's major update and I hadn't worked on that bit of code for many years prior.

Thanks for bringing this bug to my attention so it won't happen to anyone else!

-Dave / Del_Duio