 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bone Appetit update for 10 July 2022

Important Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9093053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello and good evening

I just read that there was a bug where the upgraded golden sword "Del Duious" could be overwritten because the regular sword's chest was not spawning as previously opened during the next time you play the game. This has been fixed and tested, and should be working now.

Apologies this got in, the new sword was part of February's major update and I hadn't worked on that bit of code for many years prior.

Thanks for bringing this bug to my attention so it won't happen to anyone else!

-Dave / Del_Duio

Changed files in this update

Depot 1256521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link