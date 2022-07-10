Share · View all patches · Build 9092951 · Last edited 10 July 2022 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy



This is just a final quality of life update for the Winning Love by Daylight demo.

So there is no new playable content, but there is still news!

Episode 1+2 has completed it's Prom story arc, and will soon have its very final update before Episode 3 will be released.

Winning Love by Daylight was also nominated for FOUR different awards at the NZGF:Pavs! (The winners are announced on Saturday here: https://www.twitch.tv/nzgamesfest)



You can find much more content from the team that made Winning Love by Daylight at these places:

Winning Love by Daylight Episode 1+2 - https://store.steampowered.com/app/1799180/Winning_Love_by_Daylight_Ep_12/

Itch.io - https://cutlassboardgame.itch.io/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/CutlassGame

Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/cutlassboardgames

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQcU6-n5Eb03YmODBN4fopg

Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/CutlassBoardgames

Discord - https://discord.gg/QxjrwZhF6B