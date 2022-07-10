PUMPING UPDATE LIVE ON TESTING BRANCH

Build 0.0.1 [Alpha Status] [LIVE ON TESTING]
DRAFTING DOES CURRENTLY NOT WORK + NUM5 TO GET TO SQUAD PUMP PANEL
FINAL VERSION OF PUMPING WILL RELEASE IN A FEW DAYS ON DEFAULT
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Engine 1 missing side rails on doors
- Fixed turning off hydrant with hose connected causing hydrants to bug out
- Removed Debug EMS actor on roof of hotel near station 4
- Fixed Portable Ponds spawning with water in them
- Fixed Engine 3 being slightly off center of balance when turning
- Fixed Red Sphere at tractor trailer fire
- Fixed Cardiac Arrest Protocol stating to apply AED when no AED was present in game
- Fixed Ghost Tillerman when spawned
- Fixed Vent fans not detecting doors
- Fixed hydrants that had random pressure turned off, still having random pressure
- Fixed Tractor trailers across from griffen dr glowing at night
- Fixed Floating vents above station 3
Canton County
- added lights to station 2 engine bay
Tanker 3
- Updated Color of rims to better match real life counter part
Pre-Pumping Truck Changes
- Deck gun now uses 100 PSI instead of 500 PSI ( Water drains slower when using it)
EMS
- Removed Backboard on initial patient. It will show once moved to stretcher
Tools
- Removed FDC bundle
- Renamed High rise pack to Hose Bundle
- Added Pressure Booster
- Added Ground Monitor
Main Menu
- Redid lighting again
Engine 4
- New Addition to game
- European Style
- Holds 500 Gallons
- Max speed of 75
- Throttle Limit of 300
EMS Adjustments
- Removed Backboard option due to it causing a lot of issues with patient positioning
Ladder / Tower
- Removed ability to toggle water stream
- Connect Supply line to a source pumping at least 100 Jimbo Pounds
Open World
- Removed most of the Pre-spawned trucks
- Each Station now only has 1 pre-spawned
- Added new foliage / redid entire map painting
Host Options
- Added remove all trucks (if it doesn't have a driver)
Changed depots in testing branch