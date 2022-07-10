 Skip to content

Into The Flames update for 10 July 2022

PUMPING UPDATE LIVE ON TESTING BRANCH

Into The Flames update for 10 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Build 0.0.1 [Alpha Status] [LIVE ON TESTING]

DRAFTING DOES CURRENTLY NOT WORK + NUM5 TO GET TO SQUAD PUMP PANEL

FINAL VERSION OF PUMPING WILL RELEASE IN A FEW DAYS ON DEFAULT

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Engine 1 missing side rails on doors
  • Fixed turning off hydrant with hose connected causing hydrants to bug out
  • Removed Debug EMS actor on roof of hotel near station 4
  • Fixed Portable Ponds spawning with water in them
  • Fixed Engine 3 being slightly off center of balance when turning
  • Fixed Red Sphere at tractor trailer fire
  • Fixed Cardiac Arrest Protocol stating to apply AED when no AED was present in game
  • Fixed Ghost Tillerman when spawned
  • Fixed Vent fans not detecting doors
  • Fixed hydrants that had random pressure turned off, still having random pressure
  • Fixed Tractor trailers across from griffen dr glowing at night
  • Fixed Floating vents above station 3

Canton County

  • added lights to station 2 engine bay

Tanker 3

  • Updated Color of rims to better match real life counter part

Pre-Pumping Truck Changes

  • Deck gun now uses 100 PSI instead of 500 PSI ( Water drains slower when using it)

EMS

  • Removed Backboard on initial patient. It will show once moved to stretcher

Tools

  • Removed FDC bundle
  • Renamed High rise pack to Hose Bundle
  • Added Pressure Booster
  • Added Ground Monitor

Main Menu

  • Redid lighting again

Engine 4

  • New Addition to game
  • European Style
  • Holds 500 Gallons
  • Max speed of 75
  • Throttle Limit of 300

EMS Adjustments

  • Removed Backboard option due to it causing a lot of issues with patient positioning

Ladder / Tower

  • Removed ability to toggle water stream
  • Connect Supply line to a source pumping at least 100 Jimbo Pounds

Open World

  • Removed most of the Pre-spawned trucks
  • Each Station now only has 1 pre-spawned
  • Added new foliage / redid entire map painting

Host Options

  • Added remove all trucks (if it doesn't have a driver)

Changed depots in testing branch

