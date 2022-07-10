PUMPING UPDATE LIVE ON TESTING BRANCH

Share · View all patches · Build 9092932 · Last edited 10 July 2022 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Build 0.0.1 [Alpha Status] [LIVE ON TESTING]

DRAFTING DOES CURRENTLY NOT WORK + NUM5 TO GET TO SQUAD PUMP PANEL

FINAL VERSION OF PUMPING WILL RELEASE IN A FEW DAYS ON DEFAULT

Bug Fixes

Fixed Engine 1 missing side rails on doors

Fixed turning off hydrant with hose connected causing hydrants to bug out

Removed Debug EMS actor on roof of hotel near station 4

Fixed Portable Ponds spawning with water in them

Fixed Engine 3 being slightly off center of balance when turning

Fixed Red Sphere at tractor trailer fire

Fixed Cardiac Arrest Protocol stating to apply AED when no AED was present in game

Fixed Ghost Tillerman when spawned

Fixed Vent fans not detecting doors

Fixed hydrants that had random pressure turned off, still having random pressure

Fixed Tractor trailers across from griffen dr glowing at night

Fixed Floating vents above station 3

Canton County

added lights to station 2 engine bay

Tanker 3

Updated Color of rims to better match real life counter part

Pre-Pumping Truck Changes

Deck gun now uses 100 PSI instead of 500 PSI ( Water drains slower when using it)

EMS

Removed Backboard on initial patient. It will show once moved to stretcher

Tools

Removed FDC bundle

Renamed High rise pack to Hose Bundle

Added Pressure Booster

Added Ground Monitor

Main Menu

Redid lighting again

Engine 4

New Addition to game

European Style

Holds 500 Gallons

Max speed of 75

Throttle Limit of 300

EMS Adjustments

Removed Backboard option due to it causing a lot of issues with patient positioning

Ladder / Tower

Removed ability to toggle water stream

Connect Supply line to a source pumping at least 100 Jimbo Pounds

Open World

Removed most of the Pre-spawned trucks

Each Station now only has 1 pre-spawned

Added new foliage / redid entire map painting

Host Options