Version 1.7 - Balance, Ranked Season 4, and Fixes

Version 1.7 has arrrived! This is a relatively small patch that consists mostly of balance adjustments, fixes and improvements, and by popular demand, the Interest Upgrade is back! Read on for the full notes.

Improvements & Fixes

Interest Upgrade is back! Increases your Interest from 2% to 2.6% Capped at 1 upgrade Cannot be randomed

The Ban Phase of Ranked Pick has been adjusted: Each player now takes turns banning towers in the order of P1, P2 P2, P1 P1, P2 Each player gets a total of 1 minute across all their bans If no tower is chosen, or a player presses Confirm, nothing is banned

Ranked Pick now starts from Short Length

Short Length starting gold increased from 1200 to 1300

Short Length can now get Perfection score bonus

Short Length starting score multiplier increased from x3.6 to x3.8

In Co-op , the game state now equalizes after the end of each wave This should reduce the amount of desyncs in Co-op. In theory. We'll be working on improving this feature more in the coming weeks.

Replays will no longer be saved if the game doesn't progress past Wave 1

Fixed an issue that was desyncing Ranked Replays

Fixed an issue where the Splitter Boss creeps would remain after a player was eliminated in Co-op

Fixed Splitter Boss sub-divisions not being selectable

Balance

General Balance

Fixed an issue where Diminishing Returns was reducing the damage of all towers

was reducing the damage of all towers Diminishing Returns increased from 6% to 12% per stack

Single Element Towers

Level 3 Singles total cost increased from 2500 to 2750

Level 4 Singles/Periodic total cost increased from 15000 to 16000

Light adjusted: Damage increased from 120 to 130 Consecutive damage bonus reduced from 5 to 3

Darkness bounce damage increased from 8% to 9%

Nature damage reduced from 95 to 85

Dual Element Towers

Atom consecutive damage bonus reduced from 15% to 10%

Geyser adjusted: Damage reduced from 1100 to 1050 Ability AoE reduced from 300 / 325 / 350 to 300

Howitzer adjusted: Damage reduced from 200 to 190 Max AoE reduced from 500 / 600 / 750 to 400 / 500 / 650 Infernal damage increased from 725 to 800

Lightning adjusted: Damage reduced from 190 to 185 Damage reduction per bounce adjusted from 15% to 15% / 12% / 8% Poison duration reduced from 17 to 15 seconds

Solar adjusted: AoE reduced to 0 Impact damage increased from 90 to 230 Debuff damage increased from 90 to 115

Trickery duration reduced from 10 / 20 / 60 seconds to 6 / 18 / 54 seconds

Triple Element Towers

Astral damage increased from 2100 to 2250

Flooding damage increased from 440 to 470

Golem damage increased from 2400 to 2700

Haste Level 2 max attack speed increased from 5.5 to 6.5

Impulse damage increased from 2850 to 3000

Incantation adjusted: Damage increased from 450 to 475 Base amp increased from 10% / 20% to 13% / 26% Isolated amp reduced from 32% / 64% to 26% / 52%

Money damage increased from 3200 to 3300

Nova damage increased from 700 to 750

Runic damage reduced from 1200 to 1150

Windstorm damage-per-second increased from 700 to 725.

Quad Element Towers

Crystal Spire adjusted: Damage increased from 32000 to 36000 Max spirits reduced from 11 to 10

Doom impact damage increased from 1000 to 2000

Life Altar damage and attack speed buff reduced from 40% to 30%

Nuclear radiation damage-per-second increased from 5000 to 6000

Obelisk AoE damage gain per second increased from 6000 to 6250

Plague adjusted: Projectile speed increased by 25% Damage reduced from 700 to 675 Stack duration reduced from 25 to 20 seconds Now has a max cap of 800 stacks Plague stacks now persist through Undead’s first death Plague stacks can now jump to Shielded targets Fixed an issue where its Plague stacks sometimes wouldn’t find valid targets to jump to

Rage adjusted: Damage-per-second increased from 4000 to 4500 Damage amp reduced from 25% to 20% Speed bonus reduced from 60% to 25% Fixed an issue where the debuff’s duration didn’t refresh when hitting an already affected target

Railgun adjusted: Max charge increased from 100 to 200 Passive charge rate increased from 10 to 25 Main gun damage increased from 57500 to 62500

Shredder adjusted: Damage reduced from 16000 to 13000 Split HP increased from 55% to 60%

Tesla Tree adjusted: Damage increased from 7500 to 8000 Fixed an issue where Tesla Tree could target a Phasing Boss while it’s invulnerable



As per usual, courtesies of the balance update, Score Leaderboards have been reset. Good luck climbing the ranks again!

Regarding Ranked Season 4, that will start next week on Friday, July 15th. Apologies for the inconvenience on that.

Summoner Plushie

That's right, we have a plushie. The Summoner is a design based off the art done for Element TD Mobile. It's got our logo on the back, and on the front, it's got a nose that might haunt your nightmares.



Yes, this is a real thing... in theory. Assuming 200 people fund it within the next 20 days.

If you're interested in acquiring said plushie, click here to check it out.

Mazing DLC Release Window

And now for the important news. A while back, we announced we were doing a Mazing DLC for the game. Although it's been pushed back on more than one occasion, do know it's still coming. Look forward to its release in Early November! Also look forward to more previews in the coming months. We'll announce the price closer to release.

In the meantime, here's a little teaser of what to expect:



No, it's not just a flat plane. At least, not this map.

Lastly, we'd like to give a special shout-out to Taencred. A longtime member of our Discord server, he's been running QA and testing for us for a long time, and as of more recently, he's been helping us develop future content. Taencred has been instrumental in the release of Version 1.7, and without him, the game wouldn't be anywhere near as polished, so extra kudos to him!

Other than that, look forward to some potential hotfixes in the next month as we iron our anti-desync measures in Co-op, among other stuff.