 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ALAN-13 Reformation update for 10 July 2022

Patch 1.8.241

Share · View all patches · Build 9092766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gamesplaygreg reviewed ALAN-13 on his livestream and brought some issues to our attention we thought should be addressed as soon as possible.

  • Fixed various issues with the tutorial (message timing and completion conditions)

  • Fixed an issue with the rotator component where it would display directions incorrectly

  • The default intensity of the interference effect (flickering) has been greatly reduced

  • Fixed an issue where the slider on the mission briefing panel would fail to reset when new briefing was loaded

  • Fixed and issue which could lead to crash after the mission end screen

  • Fixed other minor issues and typos

Changed files in this update

Depot 1888132
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link