Patch 1.8.241

Gamesplaygreg reviewed ALAN-13 on his livestream and brought some issues to our attention we thought should be addressed as soon as possible.
Fixed various issues with the tutorial (message timing and completion conditions)
Fixed an issue with the rotator component where it would display directions incorrectly
The default intensity of the interference effect (flickering) has been greatly reduced
Fixed an issue where the slider on the mission briefing panel would fail to reset when new briefing was loaded
Fixed and issue which could lead to crash after the mission end screen
Fixed other minor issues and typos
Changed files in this update