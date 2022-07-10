Patch 1.8.241

Gamesplaygreg reviewed ALAN-13 on his livestream and brought some issues to our attention we thought should be addressed as soon as possible.

Fixed various issues with the tutorial (message timing and completion conditions)

Fixed an issue with the rotator component where it would display directions incorrectly

The default intensity of the interference effect (flickering) has been greatly reduced

Fixed an issue where the slider on the mission briefing panel would fail to reset when new briefing was loaded

Fixed and issue which could lead to crash after the mission end screen