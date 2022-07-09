 Skip to content

Evolution Tag 2 Playtest update for 9 July 2022

v0.23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug where undead main base could not attack
Can now build stuff when multiple units are selected in addition to builder
Made some experimental changes to pathing
Started work on a new game mode

Changed files in this update

