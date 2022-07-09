Update v 0.4

Added - New job.
Added - New critter (Tassie Devil).
Fixed - Adding items to quick use belt no longer stops movement.
Fixed - Issue interacting with Neville / Rock Art info.
Changed - Improved AI (Critters will move towards your location when they hear but can not see the player rather than attack directly).
Changed - Improved shark AI (Sharks now attack).
Changed - No damage when falling into water.
Changed - Increased chance of rain during storm.
A known issue with sharks will be fixed in the next update asap.
All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.
