Update v 0.4

Added - New job.

Added - New critter (Tassie Devil).

Fixed - Adding items to quick use belt no longer stops movement.

Fixed - Issue interacting with Neville / Rock Art info.

Changed - Improved AI (Critters will move towards your location when they hear but can not see the player rather than attack directly).

Changed - Improved shark AI (Sharks now attack).

Changed - No damage when falling into water.

Changed - Increased chance of rain during storm.

A known issue with sharks will be fixed in the next update asap.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.