Straya update for 9 July 2022

Update v 0.4

Update v 0.4 · Build 9092721 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added - New job.
Added - New critter (Tassie Devil).
Fixed - Adding items to quick use belt no longer stops movement.
Fixed - Issue interacting with Neville / Rock Art info.
Changed - Improved AI (Critters will move towards your location when they hear but can not see the player rather than attack directly).
Changed - Improved shark AI (Sharks now attack).
Changed - No damage when falling into water.
Changed - Increased chance of rain during storm.

A known issue with sharks will be fixed in the next update asap.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

