Isles of Etherion update for 9 July 2022

Beta Patch V0.2.2 is now LIVE!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated Gear
Gear now is elemental based, with each element influencing certain stats
Monsters now drop gear related to their element
Gear stats have also been fixed and now function properly
Monsters are now immune to Magic attacks of their element
When hit with an attack that a monster is immune to it will show up as Immune in gold
Elves can now fall from any height without damage
Elves' main menu description has now displayed correctly

Character Creator
Skin color eye color and hair color now work properly

Items
Added Town Portal scroll available at General merchants for now

Changed files in this update

Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
