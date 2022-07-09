Beta Patch V0.2.2 is now LIVE!

Updated Gear

Gear now is elemental based, with each element influencing certain stats

Monsters now drop gear related to their element

Gear stats have also been fixed and now function properly

Monsters are now immune to Magic attacks of their element

When hit with an attack that a monster is immune to it will show up as Immune in gold

Elves can now fall from any height without damage

Elves' main menu description has now displayed correctly

Character Creator

Skin color eye color and hair color now work properly

Items

Added Town Portal scroll available at General merchants for now