Beta Patch V0.2.2 is now LIVE!

Updated Gear
Gear now is elemental based, with each element influencing certain stats
Monsters now drop gear related to their element
Gear stats have also been fixed and now function properly
Monsters are now immune to Magic attacks of their element
When hit with an attack that a monster is immune to it will show up as Immune in gold
Elves can now fall from any height without damage
Elves' main menu description has now displayed correctly
Character Creator
Skin color eye color and hair color now work properly
Items
Added Town Portal scroll available at General merchants for now
Changed files in this update