Plague Breaker Update for July 2022

Hello everyone! This update is a big one with improved visuals thanks to the new camera system, darkened backgrounds and improved minimap. I've also fixed a ton of bugs and added some new items!
New Camera
After a lot of experimenting, I've decided to zoom the camera out a fair bit. This should help with the visuals a lot, as well as make it easier to navigate the dungeon.
Check out the screenshots below for what the new camera looks like!
Foyer
Library
Alchemist Lab
Boss Fight Camera
The boss fights don't work as well zoomed out as the rest of the game does, so I've kept the camera zoomed in for the boss fights. Check out the images below to see which you prefer:
Zoomed Out Boss
Zoomed In Boss
What if I liked the old camera?
Good News! I've added menu options under Video which let you set the camera as you like.
Minimap Changes
The minimap has also been updated with darker graphics and a brighter player icon. I've also added icons for interactables, such as fountains, shops and treasure chests.
New Minimaps with Icons
New Items
There are two new items this update!
Leather Cap: Gain +1 armor against projectiles
Warrior's Belt: Gain Armor, Damage and self heal. Tougher enemies appear much more frequently
Other Changes
Here is a complete list of all other changes:
- Hammer is now much rarer
- Removed old loading screen
- Resized dungeon loading screen
- Boss variants will appear on Normal as well as Hard
- Doubled area of effect for Book of the Dead
- Book of the Dead now pierces shields
- The poison bloat boss is now resistant to poison
- Reduced twin doctors health slightly
Bug Fixes
- Fixed inconsistent backgrounds
- Fixed bug where Token of Greed and Token of Charity could not be unlocked in easy mode
- Acid Arrow spell now shows its damage in its description
- Fixed bug where cloud saves could delete class progress
- Fixed bug where ice damage resistance could carry over into armor
- Fixed bug where certain items would cause the game to crash when quitting co-op
- Fixed bug where player 2's potions would be infinite
- Fixed a few abilities that would only affect player 1 in co-op
- Fixed issue where character creator would not work with a controller on first open
A note on saves
I intend to re-balance the game in a future update, and this update includes some background work which affects how the game loads its save data. If you have any issues with your game saves please file a bug report!
Next Update
As mentioned in the note on saves, I intend to do some major re-balancing next update. There will be some new items and abilities, and some rebalancing on how classes are unlocked.
Changed files in this update