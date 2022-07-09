Plague Breaker Update for July 2022

Hello everyone! This update is a big one with improved visuals thanks to the new camera system, darkened backgrounds and improved minimap. I've also fixed a ton of bugs and added some new items!

New Camera

After a lot of experimenting, I've decided to zoom the camera out a fair bit. This should help with the visuals a lot, as well as make it easier to navigate the dungeon.

Check out the screenshots below for what the new camera looks like!

Foyer

Library

Alchemist Lab

Boss Fight Camera

The boss fights don't work as well zoomed out as the rest of the game does, so I've kept the camera zoomed in for the boss fights. Check out the images below to see which you prefer:

Zoomed Out Boss

Zoomed In Boss

What if I liked the old camera?

Good News! I've added menu options under Video which let you set the camera as you like.

Minimap Changes

The minimap has also been updated with darker graphics and a brighter player icon. I've also added icons for interactables, such as fountains, shops and treasure chests.

New Minimaps with Icons

New Items

There are two new items this update!



Leather Cap: Gain +1 armor against projectiles

Warrior's Belt: Gain Armor, Damage and self heal. Tougher enemies appear much more frequently

Other Changes

Here is a complete list of all other changes:

Hammer is now much rarer

Removed old loading screen

Resized dungeon loading screen

Boss variants will appear on Normal as well as Hard

Doubled area of effect for Book of the Dead

Book of the Dead now pierces shields

The poison bloat boss is now resistant to poison

Reduced twin doctors health slightly

Bug Fixes

Fixed inconsistent backgrounds

Fixed bug where Token of Greed and Token of Charity could not be unlocked in easy mode

Acid Arrow spell now shows its damage in its description

Fixed bug where cloud saves could delete class progress

Fixed bug where ice damage resistance could carry over into armor

Fixed bug where certain items would cause the game to crash when quitting co-op

Fixed bug where player 2's potions would be infinite

Fixed a few abilities that would only affect player 1 in co-op

Fixed issue where character creator would not work with a controller on first open

A note on saves

I intend to re-balance the game in a future update, and this update includes some background work which affects how the game loads its save data. If you have any issues with your game saves please file a bug report!

As mentioned in the note on saves, I intend to do some major re-balancing next update. There will be some new items and abilities, and some rebalancing on how classes are unlocked.