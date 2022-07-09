Patch Notes
-Fixed bug with buying new potions
-Fixed bug with current potion count being displayed incorrect after new purchase
-Fixed bug with Lock In and Magical Potion not working correctly
-Set potion deck to be saved with every change to avoid needing to save main deck.
Forgotten Legends Playtest update for 9 July 2022
Hot Fix
Patch Notes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update