Forgotten Legends Playtest update for 9 July 2022

Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9092374

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes
-Fixed bug with buying new potions
-Fixed bug with current potion count being displayed incorrect after new purchase
-Fixed bug with Lock In and Magical Potion not working correctly
-Set potion deck to be saved with every change to avoid needing to save main deck.

