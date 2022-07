Pain Party Patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9092274 · Last edited 9 July 2022 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy

This is the first major patch to Party Party, fixing various issues and adding new content.

Additions

Added new level "Hot Hot Hell" for singleplayer

Added new level "Hot Hot Hell" for multiplayer

Added server browser

Added new sounds

Changes

The level "Worm Worries" has been re-balanced

The level "Mechanical Madness" has been re-balanced

The level "Door Dare" has been re-balanced

Fixes

Fixed clock arms desync for multiplayer

Fixed rotating lasers desync for multiplayer

Fixed Inverted aim for controllers

Fixed killbox in mutliplayer, it should now behave correctly

Fixed transition after completing a level in multiplayer of singleplayer

Screenshot of the new level Hot Hot Hell



Cheers

Icehelm