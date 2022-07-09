Small Summer Patch has been published!

Share · View all patches · Build 9092264 · Last edited 9 July 2022 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Greetings dinosaur hunters!

We’ve released a small summer patch containing various bug fixes and some improvements including an example survival mod.

General improvements

Integrity shown in trophy lodge trophies

Dinosaur name and description shown in trophy lodge trophies

Example mod: Survival mod

We’ve created an example survival mod which is basically a wave based survival mode. As the player completes waves new equipment is awarded to face upcoming challenges. The mod is available in Steam Workshop:

[url=https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2832891138 ]https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2832891138

[/url]

Check instructions from our website regarding how you can mod the game: https://prehistorichunt.com/mod-documentation/

Modding improvements

Added "restart_on_respawn" parameter

Added "movement_points" parameter

Added "spawn_points" parameter

Added "random_spawnpoint" parameter

Added “player_position” parameter

Added "start_health" parameter

Added "inventory" parameter

Added "equipment" parameter

Added “dinosaurs_alive” default parameter

Added noclip flying toggle in mod menu

Added rotation adjustment when placing objects in mod menu

Added object preview visual when placing objects in mod menu

Added new placeable walls

Bug fixes

Fixed issue where mission popup would spam audio

Fixed issue where dinosaur would get stuck on attack loop after killing player

Fixed issue where inventory drop upon death would cause small duplication

Fixed issue where game failed to load player inventory, equipment and currencies after creating player profile

Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.