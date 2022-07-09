Small Summer Patch has been published!

Greetings dinosaur hunters!
We’ve released a small summer patch containing various bug fixes and some improvements including an example survival mod.
General improvements
- Integrity shown in trophy lodge trophies
- Dinosaur name and description shown in trophy lodge trophies
Example mod: Survival mod
We’ve created an example survival mod which is basically a wave based survival mode. As the player completes waves new equipment is awarded to face upcoming challenges. The mod is available in Steam Workshop:
[url=https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2832891138 ]https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2832891138
[/url]
Check instructions from our website regarding how you can mod the game: https://prehistorichunt.com/mod-documentation/
Modding improvements
- Added "restart_on_respawn" parameter
- Added "movement_points" parameter
- Added "spawn_points" parameter
- Added "random_spawnpoint" parameter
- Added “player_position” parameter
- Added "start_health" parameter
- Added "inventory" parameter
- Added "equipment" parameter
- Added “dinosaurs_alive” default parameter
- Added noclip flying toggle in mod menu
- Added rotation adjustment when placing objects in mod menu
- Added object preview visual when placing objects in mod menu
- Added new placeable walls
Bug fixes
- Fixed issue where mission popup would spam audio
- Fixed issue where dinosaur would get stuck on attack loop after killing player
- Fixed issue where inventory drop upon death would cause small duplication
- Fixed issue where game failed to load player inventory, equipment and currencies after creating player profile
Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.
