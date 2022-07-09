 Skip to content

Prehistoric Hunt update for 9 July 2022

Small Summer Patch has been published!

Prehistoric Hunt update for 9 July 2022

Greetings dinosaur hunters!

We’ve released a small summer patch containing various bug fixes and some improvements including an example survival mod.

General improvements

  • Integrity shown in trophy lodge trophies
  • Dinosaur name and description shown in trophy lodge trophies

Example mod: Survival mod

We’ve created an example survival mod which is basically a wave based survival mode. As the player completes waves new equipment is awarded to face upcoming challenges. The mod is available in Steam Workshop:

[url=https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2832891138 ]https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2832891138
[/url]

Check instructions from our website regarding how you can mod the game: https://prehistorichunt.com/mod-documentation/

Modding improvements

  • Added "restart_on_respawn" parameter
  • Added "movement_points" parameter
  • Added "spawn_points" parameter
  • Added "random_spawnpoint" parameter
  • Added “player_position” parameter
  • Added "start_health" parameter
  • Added "inventory" parameter
  • Added "equipment" parameter
  • Added “dinosaurs_alive” default parameter
  • Added noclip flying toggle in mod menu
  • Added rotation adjustment when placing objects in mod menu
  • Added object preview visual when placing objects in mod menu
  • Added new placeable walls

Bug fixes

  • Fixed issue where mission popup would spam audio
  • Fixed issue where dinosaur would get stuck on attack loop after killing player
  • Fixed issue where inventory drop upon death would cause small duplication
  • Fixed issue where game failed to load player inventory, equipment and currencies after creating player profile

Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.

