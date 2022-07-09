This update to RAID: World War 2 includes the following changes and fixes:

PATCH NOTES

Fixed an issue causing the game to crash on startup related to new intel CPUs

Fixed an issue related to the error message “ctrInitializeCriticalSectionEx” preventing the game from starting (This means that there should be less redist- related issues)

Added “DB:create_entry” making it easier for modders to add things into the game ( This means that modders can now add their own files to the game! )

Fixed the profile error where game would crash when you have too many profiles

Raised the “Bonus XP Loot drop” by 10x

Raised mission failed XP from 0.05, to 0.1

Raised XP multiplier from difficulty on completing missions:

Easy : x2 (was x1 )

Normal: x3 ( was x2 )

Hard : x8 ( was x5 )

V hard : x15 ( was x10 )

Increased health on teammates to 400 ( was 200 )

What the !!, a RAID update, ?!

Yes, we noticed that a lot of new people who buy the game get a very specific crash, and felt the need to fix it so that the game runs, this only affected people with newer CPUs. This should hopefully be working good now (Our testing shows its fine) And since we got a greenlight from our publisher, we also wanted to add the long awaited modding feature, so that modders can add their own files to the game. And while we did all that, there were some things (mostly the XP ) that we wanted to change while we were at it.

Why now? Why not earlier?!

This is a question that would take way to long to answer. But in short, we have been working on other things in order for our company to survive, and had to put raid on the side, because 1: It takes a lot of developers to do even small things in the diesel engine, and 2: we need to live, and this game is not making us any money, so we needed to put our resources elsewhere. We are also working on something new that hopefully we will be able to show some time soon(TM).

Another BIG reason for this is our community, and without our team of COMMUNITY MODS, Draza, Matt, Dysphorid and Sylvanas Windrunner, this would not have been possible, thanks for all the help guys! Also, A very big thank you goes out to LeonTheo02, he is the reason this patch even got made, without his help this would not have been possible, so thank you Leon, for the long nights, the screen shares, and all the digging through the old project, server and code to make this possible. Another thanks goes out to the streamer b33croft, who acted as a tester for the new cpu crash fix, and streamed the game last weekend!

Will there be more?!

As of now, we do not know, we are definitely open for more. But we will be watching and following people playing, and if we see/find things that break the game, we will do our best to fix it and add more fixes as we go, currently, it just is not something that we can promise.

We really do hope that you enjoy the changes, and hope to see some fun new mods, and if we are really lucky, the level editor in RAID.

Discord

Our discord has a bunch of helpful people, and most of the times you will be able to find people to play with on there as well. If you are a modder, there is a section for that as well on there, so do not be shy, and come join us:

COME JOIN OUR DISCORD SERVER

//Over and out, Ilija