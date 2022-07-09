-Reworked buy pixels in fight
-Hatchery upgrade all buttons now show correct values
-Can now sell back metal and plastic after high market level
-Removed Firework Fish as casino reward
-Event date now says it goes through the 10th (will end at 12am on the 11th)
Pacifish update for 9 July 2022
Small patch July 09, 2022
