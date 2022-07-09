 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pacifish update for 9 July 2022

Small patch July 09, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9092062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Reworked buy pixels in fight
-Hatchery upgrade all buttons now show correct values
-Can now sell back metal and plastic after high market level
-Removed Firework Fish as casino reward
-Event date now says it goes through the 10th (will end at 12am on the 11th)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1996931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link