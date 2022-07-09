Release 1.35: Immunity frames, tutorial messages, conroller support and more

Immunity frames

The question about how the game handles immunity frames have been a much discussed point since the existence of Delta Light. Many people even thought the game had no immunity frames at all.

The initial way the game handles frames is not on the character like most games, but on the things that can cause damage to the character. So the same mob could only damage the player once every once in a while. This meant however that mobs that shoot bullets like the Pulser could do so while you where in contact with the Pulser itelf. Meaning the player would instantly lose 1 health from the Pulser and up to 4 health for every bullet.

This system is now changed to the more conventional way of handling immunity frames. After the character gets hit and loses health (or a melon slice) they are immune to further damage for half a second. Reducing the chance of insta deaths by Pulsers and the like.

More tutorial messages

Some of the more early levels - pre first boss - have new shiny text boxes displaying on the level select screen. This should clean up a bit of confusion some players had playing the game for the first time. It's not much, but it's honest work.

Improved controller support

When using a controller, the menu items could only be moved using the up and down keys with the d-pad and thumbstick even when the items where positioned horizontally next to one another. This didn't make much sence so it got changed to also include left and right buttons/movement on the menu screen's.

Additionaly you can now turn speedrun timers on and off with the left shoulder and skip the currently playing track with the right shoulder.

Speedrun timers

The speedrun timers were a bit long and got in the way after playing a couple of segments. This could cause the player to lose view on the game window itself. Now only the last 4 segments, the current segment and the total time is shown. This should reduce use screen real estate by at least half.

Made the game run better

Not only has the game's dotnet version been upped, the engine now also has some render improvements. Mostly things to do with the text renderer. Hope to give ya'll a few more FPS this patch.

Version on home page

To more easily see what version of the game is currently running, a patch number is added on the home screen. If you play this patch it should say 'v1.35'.