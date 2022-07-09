You can now hit the samurai statue to switch to easy mode where you can hold you parry by holding RMB. However whenever you parried an attack, you need to hold RMB again to get in parry state. Its a lot easier with this now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
![](file:///C:/Users/fun14/Downloads/075c1d57-63b3-458b-96c9-a142e78b99f8.webp)
Pixel Samurai update for 9 July 2022
Updates on Difficulty Selection!!!
You can now hit the samurai statue to switch to easy mode where you can hold you parry by holding RMB. However whenever you parried an attack, you need to hold RMB again to get in parry state. Its a lot easier with this now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update