Updates on Difficulty Selection!!!

You can now hit the samurai statue to switch to easy mode where you can hold you parry by holding RMB. However whenever you parried an attack, you need to hold RMB again to get in parry state. Its a lot easier with this now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

