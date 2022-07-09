 Skip to content

Pixel Samurai update for 9 July 2022

Updates on Difficulty Selection!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 9092018 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now hit the samurai statue to switch to easy mode where you can hold you parry by holding RMB. However whenever you parried an attack, you need to hold RMB again to get in parry state. Its a lot easier with this now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
