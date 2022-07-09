 Skip to content

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed update for 9 July 2022

Hotfix #7 - Fixed achievements not working for some users + More!

Small soldiers,

Thank you so much for your patience. We've squashed some pretty pesky bugs, thanks to your reports! We're keeping a keen eye out for any more, so please continue to let us know if you experience further problems.

PATCH NOTES

FIXES
  • Fixed GPU particle crash issues when loading large levels.
  • Fixed Achievements not triggering on Steam properly for some users.
  • Fixed Server list showing Plague matches under the PvP game mode.
  • Fixed Lobby Title not changing to FRIENDS ONLY LOBBY when started from the main menu.
  • Fixed returning to Play menu from Find Server list going to Matchmaking menu instead.
  • Fixed Collectors Box (Neon Packaging) being crazy rainbow colours for non-special characters.
  • Fixed Free Roam showing in the Cooperative server list. If you want to play Free Roam you can start host a private lobby with friends.
  • Fixed some English localization issues - Other languages recieving bulk updates in near future update!
  • Fixed some issues with new Icons (Lobby Team select and Music Player)
  • Fixed BlueprintFX screen not going away after travelling between rounds in PvP.
  • Fixed Frame Rate Limit not applying at runtime when changing it on the menu.
ADDED
  • Added a tooltip for how to unlock the Free Roam game mode.
  • Added a tip to the new unlock screen for heads and skins that shows when what character is needed to be unlocked to use the item.
  • Added Identifer to server list for Team Deathmatch servers.

Have a brilliant weekend! - Joe

  • Digital Cybercherries

