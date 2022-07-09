Hotfix #7 - Fixed achievements not working for some users + More!

Your Experience

If you are enjoying the game and haven’t yet left your feedback via a Steam Review, would you consider letting others know about your experience? Reviews are super important for small developers like us, and we truly appreciate your support

https://store.steampowered.com/recommended/recommendgame/523660.

Small soldiers,

Thank you so much for your patience. We've squashed some pretty pesky bugs, thanks to your reports! We're keeping a keen eye out for any more, so please continue to let us know if you experience further problems.

PATCH NOTES

FIXES

Fixed GPU particle crash issues when loading large levels.

ADDED

Added a tooltip for how to unlock the Free Roam game mode.

Have a brilliant weekend! - Joe

Digital Cybercherries

Socials

