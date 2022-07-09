Hotfix #7 - Fixed achievements not working for some users + More!

Your Experience
If you are enjoying the game and haven’t yet left your feedback via a Steam Review, would you consider letting others know about your experience? Reviews are super important for small developers like us, and we truly appreciate your support
https://store.steampowered.com/recommended/recommendgame/523660.
Small soldiers,
Thank you so much for your patience. We've squashed some pretty pesky bugs, thanks to your reports! We're keeping a keen eye out for any more, so please continue to let us know if you experience further problems.
PATCH NOTES
FIXES
- Fixed GPU particle crash issues when loading large levels.
- Fixed Achievements not triggering on Steam properly for some users.
- Fixed Server list showing Plague matches under the PvP game mode.
- Fixed Lobby Title not changing to FRIENDS ONLY LOBBY when started from the main menu.
- Fixed returning to Play menu from Find Server list going to Matchmaking menu instead.
- Fixed Collectors Box (Neon Packaging) being crazy rainbow colours for non-special characters.
- Fixed Free Roam showing in the Cooperative server list. If you want to play Free Roam you can start host a private lobby with friends.
- Fixed some English localization issues - Other languages recieving bulk updates in near future update!
- Fixed some issues with new Icons (Lobby Team select and Music Player)
- Fixed BlueprintFX screen not going away after travelling between rounds in PvP.
- Fixed Frame Rate Limit not applying at runtime when changing it on the menu.
ADDED
- Added a tooltip for how to unlock the Free Roam game mode.
- Added a tip to the new unlock screen for heads and skins that shows when what character is needed to be unlocked to use the item.
- Added Identifer to server list for Team Deathmatch servers.
Have a brilliant weekend! - Joe
- Digital Cybercherries
Changed files in this update