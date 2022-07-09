Are you a racer now? - Update

Bugfixes

fix - Possible fix for engine not starting after stalling

fix - Sterlikin floating houses

fix - Respawning barrels

fix - Items slipping through Zakmat's front

fix - Slippery sheet metals

New

added - Drag race at the salt flat

added - Torch can be equipped in hand

added - Portable "Kolos" radio

added - New radio station at 104.6

added - Tire smoke effects

added - Ai traffic to Komsodrinsk

added - Recommended lines to car controls settings menu

Changed

changed - Adjusted vehicle drivability and characteristics

changed - Adjusted center of mass of vehicles

changed - Drug effects are different and has a smooth transition

changed - Lowered poloska engine inertia

changed - Shifting gears are much faster now

changed - Rus-310 gear shifting noises

changed - Reworked suspension damage system

changed - Removed night monkeys

These were in the previous hotfixes:

fix - Vehicles should no longer slide when parking brake is engaged (handbrake got more stronger)

fix - Floating objects

fix - If an item falls through the ground it always respawns above the player now

fix - Ludu blinkers not working correctly

fix - Ludu sent into stratosphere when loaded the game with poloska front seat installed

fix - Empty bottle teleporting above player/truck

changed - Items have more friction now, they less likely to slide around

changed - Oasis job price changes

fix - Jittering items on truck bed

fix - Can't put items in inventory

added - Traveling via bus stops

added - Traffic to Lupova

added - Police now checks player's backpack

added - Louder police siren and lights

added - Chairs

fix - Ludu engine clutch torque problems when engine is installed to poloska

fix - Missing window colliders on ludu doors

Some optimization

fix - Dancing cars bug

fix - Lupova traffic

fix - Komsodrinsk poloska wheel turns into another poloska wheel

changed - Door colliders when opening now always active

changed - Lowered wheel prices

fix - Eastport sign typo

fix - Ludu parts insufficient funds bug

fix - Sometimes can't sell/deliver cargo