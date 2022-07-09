Are you a racer now? - Update

Bugfixes
fix - Possible fix for engine not starting after stalling
fix - Sterlikin floating houses
fix - Respawning barrels
fix - Items slipping through Zakmat's front
fix - Slippery sheet metals
New
added - Drag race at the salt flat
added - Torch can be equipped in hand
added - Portable "Kolos" radio
added - New radio station at 104.6
added - Tire smoke effects
added - Ai traffic to Komsodrinsk
added - Recommended lines to car controls settings menu
Changed
changed - Adjusted vehicle drivability and characteristics
changed - Adjusted center of mass of vehicles
changed - Drug effects are different and has a smooth transition
changed - Lowered poloska engine inertia
changed - Shifting gears are much faster now
changed - Rus-310 gear shifting noises
changed - Reworked suspension damage system
changed - Removed night monkeys
These were in the previous hotfixes:
fix - Vehicles should no longer slide when parking brake is engaged (handbrake got more stronger)
fix - Floating objects
fix - If an item falls through the ground it always respawns above the player now
fix - Ludu blinkers not working correctly
fix - Ludu sent into stratosphere when loaded the game with poloska front seat installed
fix - Empty bottle teleporting above player/truck
changed - Items have more friction now, they less likely to slide around
changed - Oasis job price changes
fix - Jittering items on truck bed
fix - Can't put items in inventory
added - Traveling via bus stops
added - Traffic to Lupova
added - Police now checks player's backpack
added - Louder police siren and lights
added - Chairs
fix - Ludu engine clutch torque problems when engine is installed to poloska
fix - Missing window colliders on ludu doors
Some optimization
fix - Dancing cars bug
fix - Lupova traffic
fix - Komsodrinsk poloska wheel turns into another poloska wheel
changed - Door colliders when opening now always active
changed - Lowered wheel prices
fix - Eastport sign typo
fix - Ludu parts insufficient funds bug
fix - Sometimes can't sell/deliver cargo
Changed files in this update