/// 0.9.6.2 /// Additional Options for Guided Sessions

Hello Deep Folks,
The latest update 0.9.6.2 on Steam now offers a variety of options to customize your DeepGuide sessions as well as some bugfixes. (details below)
Personally I prefer to set all the visual elements to the new "particles" option and enjoy the colorful chaos.
This year the progress was and will be slower than expected, since I can only spend a couple of hours on the weekends to work on it.
Nevertheless I wish you happy drifting away!
All the best,
Marc
/// 0.9.6.2 Changelog ///
Guide update with additional options to customize the guided session experience:
-
Choose if and how the guide voice will be visualized
-
Choose the style of the circle indicator expanding and contracting with each breath or deactivate it
-
Choose the style of the evolving main visuals coming and going with each breath or deactivate them
-
Choose or deactivate the sounds indicating the timing for the in- and out-breath
-
Choose the style of the spatial sounds, that will be surrounding you, or deactivate them
-
Choose if and how the spatial sounds will be visualized
-
Choose the style of the guiding humming sound or deactivate it
-
Choose if and how your humming will be visualized
-
Change the volume modulation intensity for the second half of the session
-
Change the intensity of the binaural beats in the second half of the session
-
Detach guide visuals from head position and/or rotation
-
Disable Afterglow mode to keep the scene and daytime/mood the same during the session
-
updated DLSS to 2.4.3 - NVIDIA only, driver version 471.11 or above needed
-
Activation of floating/sound-reactive rocks in Afterglow mode now based on distance, when a rock has been focused once, instead of loosing activation if not directly focused anymore (user request)
-
Raised the maximum voice reverb volume to 200
-
Fixed: Audio Reactive Threshold parameter was not working with mic feedback enabled
-
Fixed some issues with the wrist bands not correctly indicating the activated mode
-
Fixed: Some SFX weren't attached to any of the volume controls
-
Fixed an issue with correctly resetting the mic reverb level and mic input enabled/disabled option
-
Fixed: with the thumbstick controls activated in teleport mode a non-functional teleporter ray would sometimes appear by mistake
-
Fixed: In fluent locomotion mode you could not teleport (with the usual upper face buttons) when the thumbstick controls were activated
-
Fixed an issue where some lights and materials didn't revert back to Default mode after disabling the Afterglow mode
-
Smoothed out some transitions of sound reactive elements going from from Default to Afterglow mode
-
various other small tweaks and fixes
