DeepStates [VR] update for 9 July 2022

/// 0.9.6.2 /// Additional Options for Guided Sessions

9 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Deep Folks,

The latest update 0.9.6.2 on Steam now offers a variety of options to customize your DeepGuide sessions as well as some bugfixes. (details below)
Personally I prefer to set all the visual elements to the new "particles" option and enjoy the colorful chaos.

This year the progress was and will be slower than expected, since I can only spend a couple of hours on the weekends to work on it.
Nevertheless I wish you happy drifting away!

All the best,
Marc

/// 0.9.6.2 Changelog ///

Guide update with additional options to customize the guided session experience:

  • Choose if and how the guide voice will be visualized

  • Choose the style of the circle indicator expanding and contracting with each breath or deactivate it

  • Choose the style of the evolving main visuals coming and going with each breath or deactivate them

  • Choose or deactivate the sounds indicating the timing for the in- and out-breath

  • Choose the style of the spatial sounds, that will be surrounding you, or deactivate them

  • Choose if and how the spatial sounds will be visualized

  • Choose the style of the guiding humming sound or deactivate it

  • Choose if and how your humming will be visualized

  • Change the volume modulation intensity for the second half of the session

  • Change the intensity of the binaural beats in the second half of the session

  • Detach guide visuals from head position and/or rotation

  • Disable Afterglow mode to keep the scene and daytime/mood the same during the session

  • updated DLSS to 2.4.3 - NVIDIA only, driver version 471.11 or above needed

  • Activation of floating/sound-reactive rocks in Afterglow mode now based on distance, when a rock has been focused once, instead of loosing activation if not directly focused anymore (user request)

  • Raised the maximum voice reverb volume to 200

  • Fixed: Audio Reactive Threshold parameter was not working with mic feedback enabled

  • Fixed some issues with the wrist bands not correctly indicating the activated mode

  • Fixed: Some SFX weren't attached to any of the volume controls

  • Fixed an issue with correctly resetting the mic reverb level and mic input enabled/disabled option

  • Fixed: with the thumbstick controls activated in teleport mode a non-functional teleporter ray would sometimes appear by mistake

  • Fixed: In fluent locomotion mode you could not teleport (with the usual upper face buttons) when the thumbstick controls were activated

  • Fixed an issue where some lights and materials didn't revert back to Default mode after disabling the Afterglow mode

  • Smoothed out some transitions of sound reactive elements going from from Default to Afterglow mode

  • various other small tweaks and fixes

