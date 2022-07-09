/// 0.9.6.2 /// Additional Options for Guided Sessions

Share · View all patches · Build 9091883 · Last edited 9 July 2022 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello Deep Folks,

The latest update 0.9.6.2 on Steam now offers a variety of options to customize your DeepGuide sessions as well as some bugfixes. (details below)

Personally I prefer to set all the visual elements to the new "particles" option and enjoy the colorful chaos.

This year the progress was and will be slower than expected, since I can only spend a couple of hours on the weekends to work on it.

Nevertheless I wish you happy drifting away!

All the best,

Marc

/// 0.9.6.2 Changelog ///

Guide update with additional options to customize the guided session experience: