Intruder In Antiquonia update for 9 July 2022

Fixed a minor bug at the bar

Build 9091743 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed a minor bug in the bar that kept Karim around when he was supposed to be leaving to do something else. Sorry to be a bit cryptic, but a full explanation would contain spoilers.
The bug doesn't affect gameplay, but it does cause a visual glitch.

