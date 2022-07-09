Fixed a minor bug in the bar that kept Karim around when he was supposed to be leaving to do something else. Sorry to be a bit cryptic, but a full explanation would contain spoilers.
The bug doesn't affect gameplay, but it does cause a visual glitch.
Intruder In Antiquonia update for 9 July 2022
Fixed a minor bug at the bar
Fixed a minor bug in the bar that kept Karim around when he was supposed to be leaving to do something else. Sorry to be a bit cryptic, but a full explanation would contain spoilers.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update