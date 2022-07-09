NotiVR Redesign Launch

We've just launched the biggest ever update to NotiVR (aside from the name change of course)

Yesterday we announced our name change from PhoneLink VR to NotiVR. Today we're lauching the much anticipated redesign!

This update should be pretty smooth, all of your settings and paired devices will work like they did before the update. Keep in mind that this is still early access software, if you have any issues you can revert back to the 'legacy' branch and experience the pre-update PhoneLink VR app.

Note you may need to restart your Steam client to see the name change and the new update.

Anyway here's the patch notes!

Complete rewrite of the desktop app

Updated UI design to match our Android app

Improved first time setup experience

XSOverlay notifications support (requires XSOverlay to be installed and running)

A new VR overlay with matching design

Rebranded app from PhoneLink VR to NotiVR

This has been a huge undertaking for the team at Matterworks and we're so excited to finally be sharing this with you all! But this is only the start, our new tech stack lays the groundwork for many exciting new updates. Keep you're eyes on our Steam news feed and Twitter for more announcements.

We'd finally like to thank all of the beta testers who helped get this update out the door. Extra special thanks to beta testers Moose and Puffs.

See you soon!