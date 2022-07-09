Patch notes for version ... I forgot to set the version code. But there's news!

Oh my. Last weeks I've set to laser focus on a thing, then another. For the update, we have:

-Special Power now starts with a zeroed bar. Bar will increase with time AND kills.

-kick damage corrected after using special power.

-fixed issue where dynamites/pineapples disappeared from inventory

-Changed how Metro works, changed level end a little. More changes on Metro to come.

-Changed how enemy accuracy works (again). This time it will also respond better to the selected difficult setting.

-Fixed baked lights on Bank Level

-Something. Somewhere.

-Changed how armor works on the hardest difficulty level. It wears down slower, and tanks more damage. And unarmored damage stings more.

-Changed enemy A.I

-Something, somewhere (2)

-Scanwall will move slower on easier difficult levels

-Slowdown when being hit was greatly reducted, but still present.

-Fixed clipping of weapons in-hand with in-game background/etc

That's for the patch. Truth is, there should be more additions like new armor parts to purchase (they're almost 100% complete) but I would like to also change how the game shop works (the current one is pretty linear, not much fun). Since the game shop re-work will take a good time, I'm releasing this patch now to take more time later.

As always, if you have feedback, bug, or anything to say, please tell us here on Steam, or on our discord channel at:

https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Cheers!