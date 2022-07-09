Hotfix Patch Notes: 0.10.1.9 (Coming Soon)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/872670/SCP_Pandemic_Early_Access/
This patch has made P2P once again functional with only minor unreliabilities that will be improved over time. We have discovered and fixed number of issues regarding this from the recent updates, and we apologize for the inconveniences it may have caused to those who wanted to test our project with friends and other players in the recent Thrill of the Hunt update.
Thank you all for your patience, it means the world to us.
- Fixed lobby leaving not properly clearing internal values, resulting in being unable to create new lobbies
- Lobby owners now automatically host when a user joins
- Added UI handling for lost connection to make things more clear
- Readded icons to buttons in menus for clarity
- Added support for lobbies joining passworded servers (still not 100% reliable)
- Fixed servers not being created with an empty name
- Added new glass shader with better performance and visuals
- Optimized scope blur
- Improved MP5 firing animation
- Separated horizontal position sway from rotation
- Optimized fog
- Optimized some assets
- Hopefully made hosting and lobbies more reliable
- Fixed some minor bugs
- Fixed some bugs with SCP-173-B Hallucinations
Changed depots in nda-indev branch