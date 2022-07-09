Hotfix Patch Notes: 0.10.1.9 (Coming Soon)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/872670/SCP_Pandemic_Early_Access/

This patch has made P2P once again functional with only minor unreliabilities that will be improved over time. We have discovered and fixed number of issues regarding this from the recent updates, and we apologize for the inconveniences it may have caused to those who wanted to test our project with friends and other players in the recent Thrill of the Hunt update.

Thank you all for your patience, it means the world to us.