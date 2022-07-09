MotionMuse Version 1.0.7

Version 1.0.7 implements video references in the form of Media Overlays. Image Overlays are renamed

to Media Overlays and now support videos. With support for multiple video formats including AVI, MP4, MKV and MOV the user can load a variety videos to quickly trace out an animation by syncing the overlay with the timelime. Start and end of synced video segments can be specified within the timeline to precisely block the animation segment. Media overlays also support 2D/3D switching so that the user can match the video frame with the character in the viewport for ease of tracing. This version also improves quality of life by fixing crashing issues and bugs when loading MUS files. The full list of changes is as follows:

Added: Video reference overlays, ImageOverlays are renamed to MediaOverlays and support videos.

Added: Multiple controls in the top MediaOverlay toolbar, with option to sync with the timeline.

Added: Start and end range can be specified for Synced video/image to scale with the timeline.

Added: Synced images are visible for the given interval and videos scrub to the appropriate value.

Added: Support for MP4, AVI, MKV, MOV files when dragging and dropping/loading media for the overlay.

Note: Not all video files work; depending on the availability of the video codecs on the PC.

Note: Video scrubbing is not quick and depends on codec decompression and the disk access speed.

Fixed: Changed both the ImageOverlay icon and button in the timeline to MediaOverlay icons.

Note: Video files are not saved when saving a scene, only reference to them are stored in a MUS file.

Added: Media overlay load/save directory paths are saved across reboots.

Added: Menu option to update Reset pose, useful in retargeting where reset/rest poses should be similar.

Fixed: Random crashing and unnecessary error reporting when creating a key in some circumstances.

Fixed: MUS files sometimes hanging the application when trying to load using the file->open menu.

Fixed: MUS files now do not store Undo/Redo queue to save space, as it is not needed.

Fixed: Clicking on timeline now properly snaps to the closest tick and not an intermediate value.

Fixed: Multiple stability issues, hopefully this fixes some random crashes.