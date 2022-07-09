0.5.9 Release Candidate now available

0.5.9 is approaching so it is time to do the usual pre-release testing. Note that this time we expect to break save compatibility between the rc1 and 0.5.9 release. So either don’t put too much time into saves with the RC or be mentally prepared to not be able to load them in 0.5.9. With that out of the way some of the most major things you’ll see are the engulfment revamp, procedural patch map, cilia, and continued work on the prototypes. Of course there’s a bunch more other changes included as well.

The release candidate can be accessed by switching to the "beta" branch for Thrive in the game properties on Steam. Feel free to provide feedback about any new issues you experience with the new version and we'll try to fix as many problems before 0.5.9 is released as possible. You can leave feedback either in the comments here or on the dedicated feedback thread on our forums.