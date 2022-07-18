Loplight Launch + General Help

Share · View all patches · Build 9091406 · Last edited 18 July 2022 – 08:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Howdy guys, thanks for playin' Loplight. 'Preciate ya.

This is a small announcement/ intro for help getting a few quirks of the engine runnin' proper.

So, Controller support!

Loplight is highly recommended to be played with a controller. Xbox360 and Playstation controllers are supported.

If you don't have a controller that the game supports, I highly reccomend using Joytokey and translating the keyboard controls to the controller.

Otherwise, the game is fully playable without controller, just not the intended experience.

Are you getting a 'Microsoft VC Redist Package' error? Fret not! You can look up online the Redist packages you need to download, they are all free.

I will look into trying to package these with the game post-launch.

Other than that, please report any bugs or issues to the forums.

Thanks for playing!

Adorable drawings supplied by my good friend Osiol.