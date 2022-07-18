Loplight Launch + General Help

Howdy guys, thanks for playin' Loplight. 'Preciate ya.
This is a small announcement/ intro for help getting a few quirks of the engine runnin' proper.
So, Controller support!
Loplight is highly recommended to be played with a controller. Xbox360 and Playstation controllers are supported.
If you don't have a controller that the game supports, I highly reccomend using Joytokey and translating the keyboard controls to the controller.
Otherwise, the game is fully playable without controller, just not the intended experience.
Are you getting a 'Microsoft VC Redist Package' error? Fret not! You can look up online the Redist packages you need to download, they are all free.
I will look into trying to package these with the game post-launch.
Other than that, please report any bugs or issues to the forums.
Thanks for playing!
Adorable drawings supplied by my good friend Osiol.