PixelOver 0.10.2 Usability and fixes

Hello, the last update modified the whole architecture to gain in performance and memory. This update corrects the different regressions and improves usability.

(some fixes already applied on sub-version of 0.10.1 as it was critical ones)

Currently working on inverse kinematics integration. Should come soon at next main release.



Changes

[table]

[tr]

[td]

Added export progress dialog. Show the exact progress and ability to cancel the export.



[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Display saving files warning (files already exist) and error (no permissions, invalid characters, ...) message before exporting.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Saving a project now uses temporary file. Preventing corrupted project file when the software is stopped during the saving (In any case the software normally wait the end of a saving in the case of a normal stop).

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Auto compute UI scale from screen DPI. Added setting to set a custom scale.

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Bug fixes

[table]

[tr]

[td]Bug[/td]

[td]Ref[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed a crash when saving.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Wrong fps computation when importing animated image from images.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed issue with animated image made with multiple images on project loading.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed a random crash when changing palette color.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed a crash when importing several times multiple images.[/td]

[td]

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

New Roadmap

[table]

[tr]

[th]Animation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Import rigged 3D models with animations.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Inverse kinematics.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Bone mesh deformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Ability to save and load animation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Tools and objects[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Gradient with easing function.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Particles and fluids.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Lights.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Pixelation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]More pixel-art oriented resampler.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Polish line and internal edges.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Importation & Export[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Import 3D formats GLTF (FBX and DAE soon).[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Import 2D formats Aseprite, PSD.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Export separated layers.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Export different views as normal and depth.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Application[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Theme customization.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Internationalization.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Keybindings.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Lighter project type. To batch pixelates files without any transformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

ːsteamthumbsupː Available features but could be improved.

ːsteamthisː New available features added with this version.

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !