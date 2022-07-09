 Skip to content

VRM Posing Desktop update for 9 July 2022

[Version3.2.0] Flipping pose function

Version3.2.0

Added the ability to flip poses left and right.

I watched Made In Abyss anime from yesterday to today.

Update after update I still get requests from you.
It's exhausting sometimes, but I do my best as best I can with enough rest.

