Greetings, adventurers! We hope you have been enjoying Questlist!

Here are today's patchnotes:

Fixed the inheritance of the special Abyssal jewels in NG+;

Added a failsafe to NG+ for Abyssal jewels;

If you reached NG+ but the Abyssal jewels didn't inherit, you'll be able to choose them again at the start of a new NG+ playthrough. Keep in mind you can only have one!

Thank you for playing ːsweetelfː

