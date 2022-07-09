 Skip to content

After I met that catgirl, my questlist got too long! update for 9 July 2022

Hotfix 9

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, adventurers! We hope you have been enjoying Questlist!
Here are today's patchnotes:

  • Fixed the inheritance of the special Abyssal jewels in NG+;
  • Added a failsafe to NG+ for Abyssal jewels;

If you reached NG+ but the Abyssal jewels didn't inherit, you'll be able to choose them again at the start of a new NG+ playthrough. Keep in mind you can only have one!

Thank you for playing ːsweetelfː

