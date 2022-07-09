v1.10a Update(Relase)

We've fixed some bugs and made some translation fixes in the beta version of v1.10, so we're releasing it as a release version!

[Specification change]

Algorithm of decreasing fame value was adjusted to make it harder to decrease.

[Updated translation]

Fixed that the number of days of ranking was in Japanese even if other languages were used.

Translations were applied to some sentences that were temporarily supported.

Fixed some English words.

[Bug fixes]

Fixed a bug in which the overall ranking could not be displayed unless the player registered once in the ranking.

Fixed a problem in which the difficulty level selection sometimes returned to Normal after playing on a difficulty level other than Normal.

Fixed a bug in which teams with a club name of ? Fixed a problem in which teams with a club name of ?