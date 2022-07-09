 Skip to content

ナツノカナタ update for 9 July 2022

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.19 released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.19 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]
Weapon Strengthening Instructions" items have been abolished and only "Weapon Strengthening Parts" items can be used to strengthen weapons.
　Crafted enhancements have been abolished and replaced with enhancements that increase the weapon's attack power.
A "Disassembly Kit" item has been added. Items can be returned to their original materials before crafting.

[Added functionality]
The "Playback" screen can now display detailed information about the location being explored.
Added "Turn off AUTO text feed at the start of an episode" in the option settings.
The number of "tubes of oil paint" currently in the player's possession is now displayed in the store that appears when the player encounters Meggle.

[Adjustments]
Some text has been adjusted.
The drop rate of some items has been adjusted.
Added a small amount of text that responds to input.

Changed files in this update

