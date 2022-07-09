Patch released to fix

Fixed a bug that caused the stage 2 boss to freeze if two cores attached to the front of the boss were broken.
The coordinates for the disappearance of bullets from the ship were changed to the front to prevent running out of bullets, and the enemy durability was adjusted accordingly.
Added maps for Stage 4 and Stage 5 (Arcade mode only)
Changed some ending messages.
