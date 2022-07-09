Version 1.2 Launch

Today we see our second major update to Alexa's Wild Night.

Whilst the new version includes a variety of bug fixes throughout the game, this release adds two major additions to the Steam Edition now available.

Major Addition #1 - Mac & Linux Support

The game now includes functioning builds for Mac and Linux, as well as alternate versions for Windows 32bit and 64bit so that the most stable version of the game will play no matter what system you use. Mac and Linux have both been tested and function correctly.

Major Addition #2 - Adult Content

With steam now allowing full adult content games, we have decided that there is no reason to make players download a separate patch file to unlock all the content of Alexa's Wild Night. As such update 1.2 adds all adult scenes that were previously censored or removed, making this the complete uncensored game experience for players to enjoy.