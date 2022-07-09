Update 12.3 alpha

In this update, one of the bugs was fixed, in which the player did not fall under the location, but the walls of the train disappeared and the player's inventory was cleared. If you encounter this bug, now it will work again and you can continue playing. This is probably not the only save system bug, so the developer mode will still be active to make sure there are no problems at all. There were also cases of the appearance of the developer's console, now the console will be hidden forcibly and the player should no longer see it.

CHANGES LOG

Improvements

Now the developer console is hidden forcibly and the text should no longer appear on the screen.

Corrected mistakes