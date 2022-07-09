 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 9 July 2022

Major bug fix!

Build 9090912

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I finally figured out the mysterious bug where items get duplicated/disappear. This happens when a player travels to a new location, adds/removes some items in a chest, and then immediately loads the autosave from entering this new location. Issue will happen after loading. Patch 1.49-1 contains the fix!

