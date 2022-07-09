[New Update] Roguelike Gameplay

Dear Tower Defenders,

It is our pleasure to present to you the Roguelike gameplay with the desire of providing a better and more immersive experience. We are excited to announce the features you can experience in this version:

⚔️5-level Boss mechanism: Every time you complete 4 levels, you get a Boss level. Defeat him and carry on your journey!

⚔️ Four immersive environments: Forest, Snowland, Desert, and Cemetery.

⚔️ More abilities for our heroes: You can now freely choose and build your deck. Strategize and Prevail.

⚔️ Battle Experience: Your soldiers and towers will gradually become more powerful as you defeat more enemies and complete more levels.

As we are constantly improving and updating our product, any advice from you is most valuable to us. We welcome you to join our official Discord and talk to us. We will be regularly gifting free Oculus Keys, organizing votes, and events. Various scenes, amelioration for player interactions, and online mode are also on our roadmap. Please follow us and pay close attention to our future updates!

Love from Team SUPLIFE