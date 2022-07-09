210: Early Access 0.12.47 - July 9, 2022 2:55 AM EST
• Adjusted party timeout logic to be more permissive with long network disruptions.
• Improved party promotion logic. There were some cases where a follower would have a gold (leader) name.
• Party members may indicate that they are linkdead, but they may be able to recover from this state if their connection recovers.
• Probable fix on a mysterious single-player only bug that caused you to lose your level in some specific circumstances.
• Removed threat from Syntheisze (DRU).
• Removed threat from Litany of Life (BRD).
• Changed dragonkin's death sound effect.
• Adjusted the head coordinate for several mobs including crocodiles, lizardmen, and dragonkin.
• Reduced the threat on all Druid and Shaman heals. This makes Druid and Shaman better at low-threat healing, but without the same utility and burst as Clerics.
• The title screen now indicates your current, total, and max characters.
• Another round of improvements for Japanese localization.
• Improved the localization of all potions and call-to-actions which were overlooked.
• Expanded the credits to include the localization contributors.
