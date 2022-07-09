Patch Version: 7.9.2022

------------------------------[ 7.9.2022.1 ]------------------------------

:::::: GAMEPLAY ::::::

[×] The events now have a vague label to help show what they do.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

So with all that said, and as always!

if you want to share feedback, find bugs, or have thoughts on the game, you can:

Message me on the Steam Community Forums for the game,

Message me on the Itch.io Community Forums for the game.

or:​

I look forward to seeing more people join the community and share their thoughts!

I am still improving the game on top of the base I have, with the game currently being in a finished and beatable state! But I enjoy working on it and solving the issues with UX, so why not improve the game more?!

Until next time,