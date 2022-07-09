Patch Version: 7.9.2022

------------------------------[ 7.9.2022.1 ]------------------------------
:::::: GAMEPLAY ::::::
[×] The events now have a vague label to help show what they do.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
So with all that said, and as always!
if you want to share feedback, find bugs, or have thoughts on the game, you can:
- Message me on the Steam Community Forums for the game,
- Message me on the Itch.io Community Forums for the game.
- or:
I look forward to seeing more people join the community and share their thoughts!
I am still improving the game on top of the base I have, with the game currently being in a finished and beatable state! But I enjoy working on it and solving the issues with UX, so why not improve the game more?!
Until next time,
- Devious Oatmeal
Changed files in this update