BIG EARTH UPDATE

We've tweaked several properties to save the Earth!

Enjoy this adventure!!

BIG EARTH UPDATES !!

-Box Physics redefined

-Keyboard Aim system redesigned

-Gamepad Aim system adjusted

-Grab system adjusted

-Double jump fails adjusted

-Grab box audio volume adjusted

-Antennas "save game" audio volume adjusted

-Camera PAN now possible when Zoom is Open

-End Level Lettering changed to objective Text

-Elevator audio time adjusted

-"Get the Seeder" distance adjusted

-Seeds Projectiles mass updated

-Death Times on End Level Widget corrected

-Level 1 design adjustments

-Level 1, Puzzle 3 - block rock removed

-Gamepad D-pad L-R set to change seeder functions

-Keyboard "1" and "2" set to change seeder functions

-Character walk speed adjusted up.

-First Jump set for higher range.

-Second Jump lower for balance with first Jump.

-PostProcess functions adjusted, new event trigger on distance.

-Turn around when flashlight is turned on.

-Level-2 Puzzle-5 adjusted leave location

-Basic tutorials added to Level-1

-Level-4 adjusted plant block spaces

-Level-5 environment correction

Big UP!!

Kyle Seed