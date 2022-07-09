Secretty secret DR4X Weekly Changelog #50: 7/08/2022

My birthday is on Monday. And unfortunately this week has been pretty busy so i dont have much, but I did get something done.
Gameplay and UI
-Fixed missing tile in secretty secret minigame
-More secretty secret additions
-Gave Red King's Heir new unit profile pic
-Gave pearwood crate new unit image
-New unit portrait for the strigoi boss in the mirefield scenario, though it isnt used yet, ill probably get that in tomorrow.
Bug Fixes
-Fixed display bug with scenario screen
-Fixed bug with minigames where monsters were way too fast on good computers. Now they are the same speed regardless of computer.
-Fixed bug where "glitch effects" didnt have correct frequency on fast computers
Balancing
Suggestion for testers
