Secretty secret DR4X Weekly Changelog #50: 7/08/2022

My birthday is on Monday. And unfortunately this week has been pretty busy so i dont have much, but I did get something done.

Gameplay and UI

-Fixed missing tile in secretty secret minigame

-More secretty secret additions

-Gave Red King's Heir new unit profile pic



-Gave pearwood crate new unit image



-New unit portrait for the strigoi boss in the mirefield scenario, though it isnt used yet, ill probably get that in tomorrow.



Bug Fixes

-Fixed display bug with scenario screen

-Fixed bug with minigames where monsters were way too fast on good computers. Now they are the same speed regardless of computer.

-Fixed bug where "glitch effects" didnt have correct frequency on fast computers

Balancing

-blah

Suggestion for testers

-blahg

YouTube Spotlight of the week!

Nothing this time.