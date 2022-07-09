5.500 Classic Fusion, And A Megaton Otherwise

New build, and it's truly a whopper: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.500_Classic_Fusion.2C_And_A_Megaton_Otherwise

The first thing of note is that Puffin's massive total conversion "Classic Fusion" mod is now released in this build. This has been a two-year project for him, and it essentially hybridizes the first and second AI War games, using the engine of the second game but mostly ship stats and designs and such from the first game. This is a very exciting thing, because Puffin and I wound up having some disagreements on just where to be similar to the first game versus where to be divergent, and I'm really glad to see his version of that vision now as something that others can also enjoy. Hopefully it brings a lot of fans of the first game joy!

But wait! I said there was a megaton otherwise. By that I mean this is absolutely a packed build, partly because it's about 3 weeks of work; I was traveling out of the country to visit family, and folks were busy while I was away and couldn't push builds.

Badger has also added a new mod, this one the Dyson Sidekick. "This is a new player-controllable faction. Play as a coalition of Zenith, Neinzul, Templar and Spire trying to build a Dyson Sphere, while fighting the AI and the Reapers, the forces of an evil Necromancer."

Good grief! That's quite cool, and also huge!

And another big mod: The Reclaimers by Dismiss are a human faction dedicated to human recovery and advancement in the galaxy, though not through direct combat.

And SirLimbo has re-released his AMU mod: "Right now AMU is only at about 20% of the code it had before, but a lot of AMU has been integrated into the main game, so the actual progress is probably between 30-40%."

Outguard Party by Dismiss has been updated to v3! DpsHud by Dismiss has been updated to v2!

Tom Prince fixed a ton more bugs, and made a number of more things run more smoothly. CRCGamer has been working on balance like a madman. These are each really long sets of release notes all on their own, and exciting even for folks who aren't interested in all these new mods and such.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!