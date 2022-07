Share · View all patches · Build 9090093 · Last edited 9 July 2022 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.5.7

[ENH] Gold reward for each enemy was rebalanced

[ENH] Xp for each enemy was rebalanced

[ENH] Fixed some distorted enemies sprite

Update 1.5.5

[FIX] Freezing Window after Save or Reach the first Dungeon

[FIX] Fried fish and Iron wrong price

[FIX] Crafting weapon stop working after cooking

Update 1.5.1

[FIX] Music stop playing

[NEW] Included auto-cooking