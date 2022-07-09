Updated instructions on July 9

Add bonuses and rewards above level 10 of the Explorer Association

The launch of new unlimited equipment, and the equipment without upper limit needs to be upgraded through phagocytosis

The rules of recasting function are adjusted. Only purple and above quality can be recast. The number of recasting is no longer limited, and the random percentage will be recast during recasting

Adjusted the strength of the boss of the Kingdom's arsenal, weakened his attack power and reduced the difficulty

Fixed the error that the main task reward icon was displayed as a question mark when the newly created character entered the game for the first time

Fixed the error that the red flare background will be displayed in the battle switching scene when opening the offline interface

Fixed the error that when the equipment has dodge content, Dodge is not displayed and calculated, and will be abnormal during recasting

Fixed the error of low magic attack in the basic content of the staff

Fixed the error that the maximum attack of the basic content of the sword is low

Fixed the error in the calculation of Plate Armor Helmet defense launch

Fixed the error that magic Leather Armor wristband put physical content

Fixed the error that the m fast key did not open the map interface correctly