Updated instructions on July 9

Add bonuses and rewards above level 10 of the Explorer Association
The launch of new unlimited equipment, and the equipment without upper limit needs to be upgraded through phagocytosis
The rules of recasting function are adjusted. Only purple and above quality can be recast. The number of recasting is no longer limited, and the random percentage will be recast during recasting
Adjusted the strength of the boss of the Kingdom's arsenal, weakened his attack power and reduced the difficulty
Fixed the error that the main task reward icon was displayed as a question mark when the newly created character entered the game for the first time
Fixed the error that the red flare background will be displayed in the battle switching scene when opening the offline interface
Fixed the error that when the equipment has dodge content, Dodge is not displayed and calculated, and will be abnormal during recasting
Fixed the error of low magic attack in the basic content of the staff
Fixed the error that the maximum attack of the basic content of the sword is low
Fixed the error in the calculation of Plate Armor Helmet defense launch
Fixed the error that magic Leather Armor wristband put physical content
Fixed the error that the m fast key did not open the map interface correctly
From Warrior to Hero (Idle 3D RPG) update for 9 July 2022
